Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop lifts India’s Best Dancer Season 1 trophy





Ajay Singh, popularly known as Tiger Pop was declared as the winner of the first season of India’s Best Dancer. The Gurugram boy took home the trophy, a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh and a classy Maruti car. His choreographer Vartika Jha also received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

He emerged as a winner by beating his co-participants Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Subhranil Paul.

Ecstatic about winning the show, he said in a statement, “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it.”

Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor judged the show and TV couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa hosted the show for months.

Judge Malaika Arora also shared her joy on Tiger’s victory, “I am very very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience has given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today.”