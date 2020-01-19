Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’ inching towards Rs 200 cr club





Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ collected 166 crore on Sunday and is soon to enter 200 crore club. Tanhaji is Ajay's 100 film of his career and it will be his second film to score 100 crore.

Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter on Sunday, “Tanhaji is a one-horse race... Biz jumps again... Day 9 higher than Day 1 [Rs 15.10 cr]... Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*... Will cross Rs 150 cr today [Day 10], Rs 175 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: Rs 145.33 cr. #India biz.”

“#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ? 35.67 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adrash earlier tweeted.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: is based on the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.