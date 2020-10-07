Ajay Devgn's brother Anil dies: Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Varun offer condolences





Ajay Devgn’s younger brother Anil Devgan passed away on Monday. The ‘Singham’ shared the sad news on his social media account with a picture of Anil. He said that the untimely demise of his brother has left the family heartbroken. He was 51.

“I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” Ajay wrote in his tweet.

Bollywood celebrities and close pals of Anil Devgan offered condolence on their social media handle.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recollected her time with Anil and tweeted, " RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family."

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Sorry for your loss @ajaydevgn Deepest condolences to you and family." Dia Mirza also tweeted about working with Anil Devgan, "Deepest condolences to the family have the fondest memories of working with him. Prayers for him," she wrote.

Sonu Sood remembered his time with Anil and wrote, "RIP Anil bhai. . You were a great soul bhai , had so many fond memories with you during our Barbarian Gym days. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss."

Bipasha Basu also offered her condolence, Deepest condolences to the family. Extremely sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace

