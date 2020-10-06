Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passes away at 51





Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan breathed his last on Monday. Ajay shared the sad news on his social media account with a picture of Anil. He said that the untimely demise of his brother has left the family heartbroken. He was 51.

“I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” Ajay wrote in his tweet.

Ajay’s fans reacts to the news. They offered condolence and strength to the family. “My sincere condolences to you, may God have mercy on him,” wrote one fan. “Rip Anil Garu My deepest condolences to you & your family members sir...May God give strength to you All,” wrote another.

Anil Devgan has directed Ajay in Raju Chacha and Blackmail. He was also the creative director on his brother's movie, Son of Sardaar.

The cause of Anil Devgan’s death is not yet known.