Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Mayday’





Ajay Devgn is all set to direct megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming film, ‘Mayday’. "Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in an edge-of-the-seat human drama titled Mayday," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The ‘Singham’ actor will enact the role of pilot in the film. The film will go on floor in December: "Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn... Starts this December in Hyderabad," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan earlier worked in films like Aag, Satyagraha, Khakee, Teen Patti and Major Saab.

In the past, Ajay Devgn had directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time a noted actor will direct Big B. The details of Amitabh Bachchan’s character has not yet been revealed.