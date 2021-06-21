Ajay Devgn takes Rs 18.75 crore loan for his new bungalow





Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has purchased a new bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area in close vicinity of his current residence, ‘Shakti’. The bungalow earlier owned by a man named Bhavesh Balkrishna Walia is 474.4 square meters and is priced at Rs 47.5 crore. He purchased the new bungalow in December and he took the loan in April.

The ‘Singham’ actor has bought a lavish bungalow for around Rs 60 crore.

The locality is also the home of other celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar. According to sources, the Devgns were in hunt for new home for the past one year.

The deal was sealed in last November-December and the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7.

The bungalow was belonged to the late Pushpa Valia. Real estate sources said that the existing price rate of the bungalow is around Rs 65 to 70 crores, but due to the pandemic Devgn might have bought it at a reduced rate.

The Devgan took possession of the bungalow and they have also started renovation work as he wants to renovate his existing bungalow.

On the work front, the actor has promising projects like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR'.