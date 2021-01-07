Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’





Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will come together for Inder Kumar’s movie titled, ‘Thank God’.

The comic caper is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and in association with Yash Shah.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted about the film, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet. #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!" Rakul tweeted, "Here's announcing my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!"

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said he is pleased to have team up with Indra Kumar, "Thank God" is an interesting and entertaining script. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with the film," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

Indra Kumar said he is excited to begin the shooting, "Hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary (for the shoot). It is an entertaining slice-of-life comedy with a message," the director said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh earlier worked in two movies, Aiyaary and Marjaavaan . ‘Thank God’ marks Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's third collaboration. In the past, they worked on ‘De De Pyaar De’ and coming together for ‘Mayday’.