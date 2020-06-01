Ajay Devgn pays for oxygen, ventilators at new Dharavi quarantine facility





Our Bollywood celebrities are doing every bit they could do to control the spread of coronavirus. Ajay Devgn also joined the bandwagon in the fight against Covid-19. When the ‘Singham’ actor was approached to pay for oxygen, ventilators at new Dharavi quarantine facility, he readily accepted.

The products will be used at a 200-bed quarantine facility in Dharavi, constructed in 15 days.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North, told Mumbai Mirror that the actor readily paid for the equipments for the facility opened on Monday. “We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them,” he said.

The actor made the contribution through his Ajay Devgn Films Foundation. BMC official said that Ajay had earlier provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. On May 27, the actor had called for donations in a tweet, he wrote, “Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donate.”

Apart from Ajay, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many more also offered help in this crisis period.