Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish daughter Nysa on 18th birthday





Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa turned 18 today and, on her D-day, the proud and loving parents showered wish and blessings on the birthday girl.

Sharing a lovely picture with Nysa, Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing”.

While Kajol wished her daughter, by sharing a cute throwback photo of Nysa with a heartfelt note, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life, and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10, and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times, I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high, my darling and don't tone down ur shine for anyone. I've got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools, so use your powers for good (sic)." (Photos: Instagram)

Ajay and Kajol are also parents to a son named Yug.