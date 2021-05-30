Ajay Devgn buys a lavish bungalow worth Rs 60 crore





Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has purchased a new property in Mumbai. The â€˜Singhamâ€™ actor has bought a lavish bungalowin Juhu for around Rs 60 crore. The property is situated near the actorâ€™s existing bungalow, Shakti, situated in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. Spread across 590 sq yards, the exact amount of the actorâ€™s new bungalow is not yet known.

Devgnâ€™s spokesperson confirmed to TOI that the star has purchased the property in the same located where he currently resides.

The locality is also the home of other celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar. According to sources, the Devgns were in hunt for new home for the past one year.

The deal was sealed in last November-December and the Kapole Co operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7.

The bungalow was belonged to the late Pushpa Valia. Real estate sources said that the existing price rate of the bungalow is around Rs 65 to 70 crores, but due to the pandemic Devgn might have bought it at a reduced rate.

The Devgan took possession of the bungalow and they have also started renovation work as he wants to renovate his existing bungalow.