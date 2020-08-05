Ajay Devgn adorably wishes wife Kajol on her 46th birthday





Kajol turns a year older today and on her D-day her dearest husband and actor Ajay Devgn wished his wifey by sharing a sweet picture.

"Happy returns of the day, forever & always”, wrote Ajay accompanied with a red rose emoji.

Sister Tanishaa also wished her loving sister on her 46th birthday. Sharing a series of images with Kajol, Tanishaa wrote, "Happy birthday, my gorgeous beautiful soul... my sister! Thank you for teaching me how to love! Love you so much!"

Ajay’s fans also wished Kajol in the comments. “Just remember to take care of her please or I will steal her from you,” wrote one. “Love Birds Ajay sir and Kajol Mam,” read another comment.