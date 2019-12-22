Aishwarya wishes parents on 50th anniversary, shares vintage picture





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s parents Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Rai celebrated 50th wedding anniversary on their special day, the doting daughter wished her parents very adorable by sharing a vintage picture of the couple.

Wishing her parents, she wrote, “LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS”. The photo shows Ash is a replica of her mother.



