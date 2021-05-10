Aishwarya shares unseen pic with Aaradhya on Mother’s Day





May 9th has been celebrated as Mother’s Day across the globe and on this special occasion our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their feelings, gratitude to their respective moms. On his occasion, the former beauty queen turned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated her fans with an unseen picture with daughter Aaradhya when she was a kid.

She shared two adorable pictures. The first one showed Aaradhya sleeping peacefully on Ash’s arm and the second one is a family picture comprising of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, her late father Krishnaraj Rai, mother Vrinda Rai.

She captioned the first post, "MY LOVE… MY LIFE… ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY” with a heart emoji and captioned the second as, "LOVE OF MY LIFE."

Fans showered love on the ‘Jazbaa’ actress’s post. One of them wrote, "Love both of you," while another one commented, "Really beautiful happy mothers day."



