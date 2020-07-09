Aishwarya reacts emotionally to Abhishek’s new show





The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Amazon Prime Video series ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ are doing all the round on net and it is highly watched and liked by the audience. The Bachchan parivaar is quite excited about Abhishek’s show and looking forward to it eagerly.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan said that everyone in the family liked it but Ash had an emotional reaction to the series.

He said, "Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think I that when a member of your family is coming up with some work emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it."

In the ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’, Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychiatrist, whose daughter is abducted by a kidnapper with no words for three months. Actor Amit Sadh plays an investigating officer.

Abhishek admitted that this was a very challenging role. "It has been a character which has been very challenging for me, and a character which I thoroughly enjoyed doing. It was tough work, a character that has so many complexities, so many layers. It was exciting to play. It is very difficult to answer if I see Avi as a character or a murderer."

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ will have a digital release on July 10.