Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Sarbjit’ co-star Ranjan Sehgal dies at 36





‘Crime Patrol’ and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Sarbjit’ co-star Ranjan Sehgal passed away due to multiple organ failure. He was 36 and breathed his last at a hospital in Chandigarh.

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid a tribute to the late actor on Twitter. "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Ranjan Sehgal (Member since Nov 2010)," the tweet reads.

As per report, Ranjan Sehgal was unwell for quite sometime. He played the role of Ravindra Pandit in ‘Sarbjit’. He also acted in movies like Force, Karma and Punjabi film Mahi NRI.

He also acted in several television shows including Crime Patrol, Saavdhan India, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Bhawar, Kuldeepak and Gustakh Dil among others.

May his soul rest in peace!