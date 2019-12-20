Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya arrives in a sari for school function





Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was a sight to behold as she arrived for her school function dressed in a red and green saree. She neatly tied her hair in a bun and wore a gajra on her hair. She put on bindi and lipstick.

Aaradhya is seen arriving with her mother Aihswarya Rai Bachchan and later they were joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and mom Brinda Rai. The actress looked gorgeous in a bright pink salwar kameez.

Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and others were special guests for the occasion. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the function.

Farah Khan arrived at the event dressed in a black top and printer long skirt.















