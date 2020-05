Aishwarya Rai wishes mother Vrida Rai on her birthday





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. She shared two pictures of her mom to wish her. The first picture has a solo picture of Vrinda Rai while the second has her mom with her daughter Aaradhya.

She wrote: “Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On.”

Aishwarya’s post has received over 245K likes.