Aishwarya Rai wishes mother on her birthday, shares adorable photos





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. The doting daughter shared an adorable photo which has her mother, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and she herself. The three of them posed before a dining table which has multiple delicious cakes placed over it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her mother in the following words, “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA. WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY. YOU ARE OUR WORLD. GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE YOUUU MOMMYYY- DODDAAA”.

The second picture shared by the ‘Jazbaa’ actress is of her mother and daughter. Aaradhya adorably holds her nani. The third picture has Aishwarya, Vrinda Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.