Aishwarya Rai to play Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar's next?





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to play courtesan-turned- theatre personality Binodini Dasi popularly known as Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar’s next. The scripted was narrated to Aishwarya and she liked it but yet to sign on the dotted line.

A source was quoted as saying, “The movie will be based on chapters from Binodini’s autobiography, Amar Katha. Producer Vasant Thakkar has procured the rights to the book. The story will begin in Binodini’s old age, well after she has retired from theatre, as she looks back on her life and reflects on the men who exploited her. Aishwarya loved the narration and character graph. She has given a verbal nod, but will sign on the dotted line only after reading the final script.”

Born to a prostitution, she started her career as a courtesan at age twelve and played her first serious drama role in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874, under the mentorship of its founder, Girish Chandra Ghosh.

Earlier report of Deepika Padukone to play the lead character of Noti Binodini did the round on net. A source was quoted as saying, “Deepika Padukone has been finalised for the prestigious Pradeep Sarkar project. She will play the central character of Binodini Dasi in the movie. It is believed that Vidya Balan was also in contention for the role with whom Pradeep Sarkar has earlier worked in ‘Parineeta’.”

Deepika had earlier worked with Pradeep Sarkar in ‘Lafangey Parindey’.

In the past, Sarkar told Bombay Times, “I have been looking into her story for some time now. It just so happened that I came in touch with Shibashish, who has thoroughly explored the subject. Noti Binodini was the first of her kind. She started very young, when she was still in her teens, and in a matter of 10 years, she had gone off the stage. Many people, including Ramakrishna Paramhans, have watched her perform. She’s a fascinating person, and her story is equally captivating.”