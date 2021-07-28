Aishwarya Rai dazzles in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar





For the 22nd time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adornedDabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar and she is a totally a stunner.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle to share the stunning picture of the former beauty queen turned actress.

Sharing the photo, Dabboo wrote, "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

The monochrome picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed her in a trench coat with perfect make-up and her hair styled in beach waves.

This is Aishwarya's 22nd collaboration with on Dabboo Ratnani. Last year, sharing a picture from the 2020 calendar, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids... God Bless and Shine on Love always.”

As soon as the photo was shared, it went viral. Ace Designer Manish Malhotra dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Aishwarya is currently shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ helmed by Mani Ratnam.