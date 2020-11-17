Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya on 9th birthday





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older and on her special day, the doting mom wished her daughter most adorably.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account and wished her little angle by sharing cute pictures. The ‘Jazbaa’ actress shared four pictures. The first and second one has Aishwarya and Aaradhya and the third and fourth has Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

In the photos, Aishwarya donned a black outfit with open hair and dark red lipstick. While Abhishek wore a pink printed half sleeved shirt. The birthday girl looked cute in a pink frock and a matching headband.

Aishwarya captioned her post stating, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love LOVE YOU."

Aaradhya had a low-key birthday with family due to coronavirus pandemic. A source had told Mid-Day, "All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya’s birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances. While the parents would usually spend four days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, celebrations will be restricted to cutting the cake. However, given that the day is special for the family, the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible."