Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hand





After spending weeks in Chennai for the shooting of Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

As they landed at Mumbai airport, the family was clicked. As they made their exit, the doting mother is seen walking out holding her daughter’s hand while Abhishek followed them. Aishwarya always behave as a protective mother to her daughter but netizens trolled her for being over-protective.

A user wrote, " wonder at what age she will stop holding her hand lol" Another user wrote, "As per usual, she’s clutching onto her daughter for dear life."

In the video, Aishwarya was seen wearing a striped kurta with a black coat while Aaradhya opted for a sweatshirt with jeans. Abhishek kept it casual in a hoodie and pants. The trio put on mask as a protective measure.