Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya get clicked on Christmas





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans on the occasion of Christmas. The former beauty queen turned actress took to her Instagram account to wish her fans. She shared a picture with her daughter Aaradhya and captioned it, “Merry Christmas “All our love always,” accompanied with added several Christmas tree and star emojis.

The picture showed the mother-daughter duo smiling for the camera. While Aaradhya wore a red sweater, Aishwarya donned a black jacket. She kept her silky hair open and sported red lip-stick.

The Bachchan household celebrated Christmas together and Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her Instagram profile public has shared picture from the celebration. The photo showed Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda. Shweta’s sister-in-law Natasha Nanda was also joined the celebration.

In the second picture, Jaya Bachchan can be seen posing with Navya while holding balloons. the third picture showed Navya and Agastya engage in a hearty chat. The final picture showed decorated Christmas tree.