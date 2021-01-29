Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked on the set of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to the set after a long hiatus. The former beauty queen cum actress is currently shooting for her Tamil film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and on the set her co-actor Arushima Varshney had a fangirl moment. Arushima clicked picture with the Ash at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, sharing the photo, she wrote, "I couldn't take my eyes off of you on the set @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam ?????? #aftershoot #ponniyinselvan"

In ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a negative shade and will enact the role of a power-hungry woman. Her character is named Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

The periodic drama will be based on the historical Tamil novel by Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan.

Mid Day quoted a source saying, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them.”

In the past also, Ash played grey character in Khakee (2005) and Dhoom 2 (2006) with excellence and garnered accolades for her acting, "Aishwarya was approached for the project last year. But she bid her time, understanding the layers of her character before giving the nod last month. Contrary to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is not part of the movie. Mohan Babu will play Aishwarya's husband", added the source to Mid Day.

When earlier Aishwarya was asked about this Mani Ratnam film, she had said, "There is a discussion about a film, but we have to really pick up our conversation from where we left it. Mani is one of my favourite filmmakers."