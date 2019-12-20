Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends prayer meet of makeup artist Subbu





Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the prayer meet of celebrity make-up artist Subbu aka Subhash Vagal’s in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress was dressed in a black tee and blue denims.

Subbu was very well known among Bollywood beauties and he has done make-up for Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and many other actresses. He passed away earlier this month in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma expressed her grief on Twitter, she wrote, “He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.”

Katrina too had left a heartfelt note on Subbu’s demise. She had said, “A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

On the work front, Aishwarya, who was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ will soon start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, based on a Tamil classic of the same name.