Aishwarya Rai adorably remembers her ‘Dance Guru’ Saroj Khan





Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adorably remembers her dance guru, Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday morning. The late choreographer mastered Aishwarya in the famous ‘Taal’ song.

The former Miss World paid a heartfelt tribute to the ace choreographer by sharing a throwback picture with Saroj Khan from the set of ‘Taal’ where Sarojji is seen teaching dance steps to Ash.

She wrote, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend..Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance,” she wrote. “THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family,” her caption further read.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the ace choreographer. “Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you,” he tweeted.