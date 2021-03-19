Aishwarya performs puja on fatherâ€™s death anniversary





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan conducted a special puja on her late at her Krishnaraj Raiâ€™s death anniversary on Thursday. The actressâ€™s father passed away in 2017 in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture of her dad, she wrote on Instagram: "WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY You and Us... Forever and Beyond..."

Aishwarya and her mother Vrinda Rai hosted a small puja on Krishnaraj Raiâ€™s fourth death anniversary.

In November last year, on his birth anniversary, she had written: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY."