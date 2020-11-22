Aishwarya pays tribute to father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. She called him her ‘guardian angel’.

Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to his late father-in-law and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after battling with cancer. He was an army biologist by profession.

On Krishnaraj Rai’s death anniversary, Aishwarya held puja in memory of her late father which was also attended by her mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya. "God bless always," Aishwarya captioned a few photos from the day. "Love you our Daddy-Ajja, forever and beyond. Our guardian angel always," wrote Aishwarya.