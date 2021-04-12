Aishwarya has trained Aaradhya nicely, Abhishek Bachchan





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She successfully strikes a balance between her work commitments and mommy’s duties.

Star kids are always an attraction of the media and the paparazzi followed them everywhere. To make their kids aware of the paps culture becomes very important and, in that case, Aishwarya excels. According to Abhishek Bachchan, his wifey has taught their daughter from which family she belongs to. Aaradhya, is aware of her family's stature in the film industry and all the credits goes to Ash.

In an interview, Abhishek said that 'this department' is Aishwarya's, and that Aaradhya watches their films, and also 'enjoys them'.

Abhishek told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that."

He continued, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Abhishek said that Aaradhya knows how to deal with paparazzi and Aishwarya has 'trained her nicely'. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007.

On the work front, the actor has Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Dasvi in his kitty.