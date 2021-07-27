Aishwarya expecting second child with Abhishek Bachchan?





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest picture with South superstar R Sarathkumar and his daughters spark pregnancy rumour. The diva looked stunning in an off-shoulder black outfit and she posed in different picture with Sarathkumar’s daughters, Varalaxmi and Pooja. Varalaxmi shared the images with Ash, Abhishek and Aaradhya on her Instagram handle and soon it went viral and netizens started to speculate whether Aishwarya is pregnant.

The picture that caught maximum attention and fueled fire to the pregnancy rumour is the picture of Ash with Varalaxmi. In the picture, she seemed to have gain weight.

“Has she gained weight or is she pregnant again?” a user commented.

Sharing the images, Varalaxmi wrote, “Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love. It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us... may god shower all his blessings on your family.”