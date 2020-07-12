Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya tests positive for coronavirus





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has been tested positive for Covid-19. In the rapid antigen tests, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative but in the swab test, they result came to be positive.

Jaya Bachchan’s Covid-19 test has come negative. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also confirmed the news through Twitter. "Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

However, the tweet was later deleted.

As per Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote, the reports came out at 2:30 pm today.

However, Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative for the virus.