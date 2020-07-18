Aishwarya, Aaradhya recovering well: hospital sources





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to an isolation ward of Nanavati hospital last night after the actress developed breathing problem. However, the latest update about the mother-daughter duo’s health is that both are doing fine and are stable.

“Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

According to hospital sources, the Bachchans are recovering well and Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan might be discharged in a day or two.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI.

Since his diagnosis, Big b has been regularly updating his admirers about his health on social media.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and best wishes.

"I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on SMS, on WhatsApp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media," he tweeted.

"My gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more .. Love," his tweet further read.