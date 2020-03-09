Aishwarya celebrates Holika with daughter Aaradhya, shares pic





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media handle to wish her fans and close ones ‘Happy Holi’. She shared pictures of Holika with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.“Happy Holi to all. Love n light”, she captioned the image.

The little munchkin looked adorable in a pink frock with matching pink band.

On the work front, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ will be next seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ helmed by Mani Ratnam and bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.