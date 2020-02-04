Aishwarya, Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday





Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 44th birthday today and he celebrated his birthday with father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachcchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. Ash shared a picture of Abhishek’s intimate birthday celebration. The five of them posed for the camera with a mouth-watering cake in front of them.

Aish wrote, “Happy birthday Papa…”.

In the pictures, Ash looked beautiful in a multi-colour bohemian jacket, Jaya wore a simple beige colour salwar suit while the megastar and the birthday boy both opted for sweatshirts.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan began the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film ‘Bob Biswas’ helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shahrukh Khan's production house. Next he has Bollywood film, 'The Big Bull-The Man Who Sold Dreams To India'. The movie is produced by actor Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit under Kookie Gulati’s direction and is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.



