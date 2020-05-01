Aishwarya, Abhishek ‘So heartbroken’ over Rishi Kapoor’s demise





Rishi Kapoor’s demise has moved the Bachchan family. The Bachchan parivaar is very close to Rishi Kapoor and his family. His demise has totally shattered the Bachchans. Abhishek Bachchan attended the funeral of Rishi Kapoor yesterday.

Aishwarya penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of Rishi Kapoor. She shared an adorable picture of her with Rishi, Neetu and Abhishek and captioned it, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless here will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever…”

After two-year battled with cancer, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai hospital yesterday. His last rites was performed by his son Ranbir Kapoor. Only a handful of family members were present during his final journey due to coronavirus lockdown. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not attend her father’s funeral.