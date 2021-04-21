Aishwarya-Abhishek celebrates 14th anniversary virtually, Aaradhya too joins





On 20th April, Bollywoodâ€™s cherished couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 14 years of togetherness and since the couple is not together on their special day for work purpose, they celebrated the day virtually with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Wednesday, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot of their video call which featured the mother-daughter duo together posing by the side of several bouquets of flowers while Abhishek flashing million dollar smile at them.

Ash did not write any caption for the shot but shared heart emojis, star emojis. Fans showered love on the couple. A person wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you May each new day you share be ever more beautiful than the last. Love you & Miss You." Another one complimented the actress and commented, "You are a woman with a unique gift try to nourish it." Many called Aaradhya "cute".

While Abhishek is shooting for 'Dasvi' in Lucknow, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in their Mumbai house, Prateeksha.

Tina Ambani also wished the couple with a perfect couple click. She wrote alongside, "Canâ€™t believe itâ€™s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."