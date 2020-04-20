Aishwarya, Abhishek celebrate 13 years of blissful marriage





Golden couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 13 years of togetherness today. Unlike other years, this year would be a stay at home celebration for the couple due to coronavirus pandemic.

After few years of courtship, the couple entered into wedlock on April 20 in 2007.

Their story began on the sets of ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke’. Although while doing the film there was no romance between the two, since Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan at that time.

Subsequently the pair worked together in films such as ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’ in 2003, which was followed by ‘Umrao Jaan’ and ‘Dhoom 2’ both in 2006 and ‘Guru’ in 2007. Between those period Abhishek’s engagement with Karisma also called off and Aishwarya’s also had an ugly break-up with Salman Khan.

Popular belief is that their romance blossomed during the making of the last three movies. And during the shooting of ‘Umrao Jaan’ the two started dating each other.

According to media reports, Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai in New York, soon after the premiere of Mani Ratnam‘s ‘Guru’ and they got engaged on January 14, 2007.

They tied the knot on April 20, 2007 at a private ceremony at the Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha in the presence of the who’s who of Bollywood.

The wedding was held according to north Indian, Bengali and Tulu traditions. With Aishwarya Rai being a South Indian from Mangalore’s Bunt Community and Abhishek coming from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh — their marriage saw the cross-cultural aspect.