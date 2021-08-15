Aishwarya, Abhishek attend family wedding; Aaradhya comforts aunt during bidaai





Aiswarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended Ash’s cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding along with their adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress’s mother Vrinda Rai also graced the family wedding. Pictures and videos of the wedding ceremony are going the round on net.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya also grooved to the desi girl track. The ‘Jazbaa’ actress looked gorgeous in a maroon Anarkali while the Aaradhya looked adorable in a white lehenga.

An Instagram account by the name Monks In Happiness shared few pictures from the fairytale wedding of Shloka Shetty with Karan. Her heartfelt caption for the pictures was quite interesting. It was mentioned that during the bidaai ceremony Aaradhya Bachchan comforted Shloka and her crying mother. the little princess conforted her crying aunt, saying ‘Don’t cry, I’m there na’.

The caption read: "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty 's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, "Don't cry, I'm there na!"

"Truly daughters are a blessing. On a separate note, the unpredictable nature of life takes away from us, someone who we would have wanted by our side in the most important moments of our life. Late Sh. Krishnaraj Rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 's father) was such a person for Shloka and her family. Present in spirit, his blessings most certainly are with Shloka, Karan and their families", it added.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, titled, Ponniyin Selvan.