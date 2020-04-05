Aishwarya-Abhishek, Akshay, Deepika-Ranveer, Virat-Anushka light up lamp





PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to light up candle, diyas or flash mobile lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm was supported by the whole nation. The countrymen came together to show unity at the time of darkness. A lot of Bollywood celebrities were seen lighting up candles, diya by switching off the lights of their house and stood as one with the nation.

Anushka took to Instagram and captioned her image as, “I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.”

While Akshay wrote, “Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe.”

Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor and many more supported PM Modi’s Diya jalao mission.





