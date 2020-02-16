Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya strike a pose on Valentine’s Day





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a family picture on Valentine’s Day. The posts have garnered over 500000 times.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya are full of smile for the camera. The former beauty queen turned actress was dressed in a printed outfit while Aaradhya is wearing a red dress and clean-shaven Abhishek wore a white sweatshirt.

Three picture was posted by Ash on her Instagram account. The first one has the doting mom hugging her daughter Aaradhya and captioned it with stars and heart emoji. The second post is of a dessert that the family enjoyed on Valentine’s Day attached with stickers on the plate written ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’. The third is a family picture of the three of them captioned with stars and heart emojis.

Fans showered love on Ash's post. “Happy valentine’s Day ma’m.. lots of from West Bengal. God bless to u and your family,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “No one like ash forever miss world,” wrote another.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in a double role in the film titled Ponniyin Selvan based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has confirmed that she has signed Mani Ratnam's upcoming film adaptation of Tamil epic novel Ponniyin Selvan, is likely to be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to sources," the report stated.