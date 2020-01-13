Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya step out for dinner date





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan step out for a dinner date with their darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The trio was casually dressed. While Aaradhya and Abhishek twinned in blue demins and white T-shirts, Aishwarya was dressed in complete black with hair open and red lipstick.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai, will be seen next in?Mani?Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ based on a Tamil classic of the same name. it will feature Aishwarya in double role. While Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for ‘Big Bull’ based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who committed many financial crimes.