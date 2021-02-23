Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya attend relative’s wedding





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended Aishwarya’s cousin wedding. Pictures and videos of the family at the wedding circulated on net. Ash, Abhishek and Aaradhya along with the actress’s mom Vrinda Rai also posed with the newly married couple.

A video from the wedding surfaced on net which showed the trio dancing to Desi girl song. The ‘Jazbaa’ actress looked stunning in a red shimmering legenga choli. She left her hair open and wore matching necklace, bangles and maangtika. She can be seen posing with her relatives. While little Aaradhya donned a white lehenga choli for the wedding.

On the work front, Aishwarya and Abhishek are currently shooting for Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor yesterday shared the first look of his upcoming film, ‘Dasvi’.