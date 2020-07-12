Aishwarya, Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home: Abhishek





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested Covid-19 positive after swap test and they will be self quarantined at home.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayer,” shared Abhishek.



Abhishek also informed in a separate tweet and he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are in hospital and asked everyone not to panic.

He also revealed that he and Big B are still at the hospital, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"