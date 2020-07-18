Aishwarya, Aaradhya moved to Nanavati hospital





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been moved to Nanavati hospital last night after the former experienced breathing problem. After the mother-daughter duo was tested positive for Covid-19, they were put under home quarantine. As per sources, both of them developed breathing problem.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine,” hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya needed medical attention,” another insider said.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had been admitted to Nanavati after contracting the virus.

On July 12, Abhishek had tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Jaya Bachchan along with twenty six staff members of the family were also tested but their result came negative.