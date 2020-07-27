Aishwarya, Aaradhya discharged from hospital after testing Covid-19 negative





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan have been discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing coronavirus negative. The mother-daughter duo was discharged on Monday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t hold back his tears in joy after his daughter-in-law and granddaughter got discharged from hospital.

Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," tweeted Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan also informed about Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s discharge.

Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Pictures of their car leaving Nanavati Hospital and entering their residence in Juhu are doing the round on net.