Airport Photos: Alia Bhatt leaves country with injured beau Ranbir Kapoor





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are going strong on personal front for a long time left for an undisclosed destination. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport last night but what caught the maximum attention is Ranbir’s injured hand.

Alia was casually dressed in a blue shirt and white pant and matching sneakers while Ranbir too kept it casual in black outfit. The ‘Sanju’ actor could be seen with a sling on his arm. Since Ranbir Kapoor was injured the ‘Raazi’ actor was seen carrying the luggage.

Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ is Ranbir and Ali’s first film together. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shiva while Alia will be seen playing his love interest, It will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

‘Brahmastra’ is slated to hit the screens in mid 2020.











