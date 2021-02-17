Ahead of delivery, Karisma and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor





Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan might get admitted to hospital anytime now and ahead of her delivery, mom and veteran actress Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Saif’s son Ibrahim Lai Khan visited the preggers.

A video surfaced on net which showed Karisma and Babita leaving Kareena's place late at night.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also photographed entering Saifeena’s residence.

Saif has taken a paternity leave for the birth of his child. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite excited for the new arrival and teased her brother Saif, calling him 'The Quadfather' along with the 3-2-1 countdown gif on her Instagram handle.