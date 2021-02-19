Ahead of delivery, Kareena Kapoor steps out with son Taimur





Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to deliver her second child anytime soon and ahead of her delivery, she steps out with her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The second time mommy-to-be looked stylish in animal print kaftan with flats. She dons black glass and tied her hair in a bun. Bebo’s pregnancy glow is unmissable.

While Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was dressed in complete blue and donned white mask. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share her pictures. He wrote, "#kareenakapoorkhan with #taimuralikhan today at their residence."

Ahead of her admission, mom Babita Kapoor, elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan visited the mommy-to-be.

Throughout the pregnancy period, Bebo remained very active. Even on the nine months of her pregnancy, she worked.

Saif and Kareena have prepared their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to welcome his sibling. A source told BollywoodLife, "Taimur is very small now and at this stage kids are very possessive about their parents and want all their love to themselves. So, Kareena has been making every effort necessary to ensure Taimur is aware of the arrival of his new sibling and is having conversations with him about the baby everyday, explaining to him that a little friend is on the way to give him company for life. Furthermore, she has planned several playdates with Taimur and his cousin, Inaaya Kemmu (Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's baby girl), as after the arrival of the newborn, Kareena will be dedicating herself full time to the infant's care just as she had done for Taimur. In the interim, Saif, maasi Karisma and Papa Saif will be around Taimur to smoothen the transition phase."

Meanwhile, Saif has taken a paternity leave for the birth of his child. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

The couple announced Kareena’s pregnancy on August 12, 2020. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."



