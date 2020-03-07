Ahead of April wedding, Richa Chadha flaunts engagement ring





Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are geared up for April wedding and ahead of their much-awaited wedding, Richa flaunted her engagement ring. The couple is yet to make official announcement of their wedding but the engagement ring shared by the actress gives a clear signal that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The ‘Panga’ actress shared a boomerang video of her hand wherein she was seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring on her ring finger. The post had Badshah’s popular song Wakhra Swag playing in the background. Although Richa did not mention about her engagement but fans speculated the same.

The couple will have court marriage in April followed by a crazy celebration.

Ali and Richa have applied for marriage registration. The statement released by their teams reads as follows, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.”

"After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

After wedding, three receptions will be held in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” the report adds.

Richa and Ali have been dating for five years and they have been very vocal about their relationship and often shares lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic gateway, outings etc.