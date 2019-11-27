Ahead of anniversary, Priyanka Chopra surprises husband Nick Jonas





Ahead of first wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra had a surprise gift for her loving husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee gifted her husband with a puppy. She named him Gino The German.

Nick shared a video of his wifey's gift. In the video, the pup is seen waking up Nick from sleep. Meanwhile, Priyanka shot the video of Nick.

Nick captioned the video, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

Priyanka commented, "Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious."

Later, Priyanka Chopra shared the same video saying, "so much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby."

The actress also shared couple of pictures of Nick with the dog. She captioned it saying, "Back with my boys.. welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas."

The couple has made a separate Instagram account for their dog and they shared some adorable pictures of Nick with the dog.

On December 1st, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.